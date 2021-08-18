Wall Street Games Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00134515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00151483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,815.87 or 0.99728994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00886561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.09 or 0.06771809 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.