Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.10. 9,335,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

