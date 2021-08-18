Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.70.

WMT opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

