Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.34.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
