Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.34.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

