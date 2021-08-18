Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.55.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Walmart by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

