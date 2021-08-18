Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.55.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.60. The company has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

