Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.34.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 56,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

