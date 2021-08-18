Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.34.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60.
In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 56,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.