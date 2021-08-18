Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $165.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.70.

Walmart stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,016,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,363,081 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

