Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Volume Hits $7.43 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $61.79 million and $7.43 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.21 or 0.06761475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00142768 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,301,515 coins and its circulating supply is 77,580,483 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

