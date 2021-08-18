WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €60.80 ($71.53). WashTec shares last traded at €60.30 ($70.94), with a volume of 4,791 shares trading hands.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €62.20 ($73.18) price objective on shares of WashTec in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get WashTec alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $806.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.