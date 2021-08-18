Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Waterstone Financial worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.