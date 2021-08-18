Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $248.00

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 2864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14).

WJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 261 ($3.41) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.26.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Grenville Turner purchased 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £200,100 ($261,431.93). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £147,200 ($192,317.74).

About Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

