WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.17

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $294.58 million and $9.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001274 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00070458 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,773,650,421 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,120,388 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.