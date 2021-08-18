Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 164,647 Shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) by 997.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,647 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRZNU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,174,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Shares of CRZNU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

