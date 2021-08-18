Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,885 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,890,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,407,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,347,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,036,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

NRACU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 2,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,697. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.