Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,940 shares during the period. Big Cypress Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,824,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,538,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCYPU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

