Wealthspring Capital LLC Increases Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,145 shares during the period. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III accounts for 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYACU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $2,981,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $994,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $4,921,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

HYACU stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Wednesday. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,303. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.