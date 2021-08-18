Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for eHealth (EHTH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

7/30/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – eHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 12,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,091. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

