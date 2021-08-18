Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HSBC (NYSE: HSBC):

8/17/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry so far this year. In second-quarter 2021, it reported a decline in revenues and higher costs. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a rise in costs, which will hurt profits. The pandemic-induced crisis, low interest rates and weak loan demand will hamper revenue growth. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to aid profits. The announcement of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help in focusing on Asia. Likewise, the deal to buy AXA Singapore insurance assets will help in expanding wealth business in Asia.”

8/9/2021 – HSBC had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/5/2021 – HSBC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/4/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2021 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom line growth. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to aid profitability. Also, the company's announcements of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help focus on Asia. Nevertheless, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper its revenue growth in the near term.”

6/23/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom line growth. Moreover, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper revenue growth in the near term. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, its initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to support profitability. Further, the company's announcements of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help focus on Asia.”

HSBC stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $6,000,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

