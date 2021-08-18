Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Joint (JYNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT):

8/9/2021 – The Joint had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – The Joint had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – The Joint had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – The Joint was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – The Joint had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – The Joint had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $61.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – The Joint was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/28/2021 – The Joint had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,403,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 469,690 shares of company stock worth $34,062,969 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

