Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sesen Bio (SESN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) in the last few weeks:
- 8/17/2021 – Sesen Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Sesen Bio was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 8/11/2021 – Sesen Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “
- 8/10/2021 – Sesen Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:SESN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 2,169,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,652. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $253.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.04.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
