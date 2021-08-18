Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS: PDYPY):

8/12/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/11/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/5/2021 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/28/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $87.98 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/5/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

6/29/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.32. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.