Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rheinmetall (RHM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM) recently:

8/13/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/10/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/10/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/9/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/9/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/6/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/4/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €133.00 ($156.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG.

7/13/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €121.00 ($142.35) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

6/28/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €126.00 ($148.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) on Wednesday, reaching €83.28 ($97.98). 64,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €82.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. Rheinmetall AG has a 52 week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

