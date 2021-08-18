Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uniper (UN01)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Uniper (ETR: UN01) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2021 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2021 – Uniper was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/11/2021 – Uniper was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/11/2021 – Uniper was given a new €33.50 ($39.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Uniper was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/28/2021 – Uniper was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Uniper was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR UN01 traded up €0.47 ($0.55) on Wednesday, hitting €32.81 ($38.60). The stock had a trading volume of 347,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The business has a 50-day moving average of €31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.19. Uniper SE has a 52-week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52-week high of €33.66 ($39.60).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

