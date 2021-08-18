Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Engie (ENGI)

Engie (EPA: ENGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – Engie was given a new €16.30 ($19.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2021 – Engie was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/3/2021 – Engie was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/2/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – Engie was given a new €16.10 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/22/2021 – Engie was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – Engie was given a new €16.10 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/22/2021 – Engie was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €11.95 ($14.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.69. Engie Sa has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

