Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

8/18/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA's, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. "

8/13/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $19.50 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/15/2021 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/24/2021 – Sierra Wireless is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 14,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,213. The company has a market capitalization of $571.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

