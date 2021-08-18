Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

WBT opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 2.47.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

