Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

