Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Update

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

