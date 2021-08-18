Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Whiting Petroleum worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

WLL opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.88. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

