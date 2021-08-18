William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vaccitech in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VACC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VACC opened at $14.40 on Monday. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,506,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

