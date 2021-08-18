William Blair Weighs in on 3D Systems Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for 3D Systems in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the 3D printing company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DDD. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NYSE DDD opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,716 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 145,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,160. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

