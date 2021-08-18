William Blair Weighs in on Trean Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) – William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.54%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIG. Zacks Investment Research cut Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.34 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08.

In related news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

