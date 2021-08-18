WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Head to Head Survey

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ooma and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 3 0 3.00 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ooma presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.82%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.52%. Given WISeKey International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Ooma.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.30% -2.49% -1.11% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ooma and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $168.95 million 2.36 -$2.44 million ($0.05) -343.60 WISeKey International $14.78 million 8.18 -$28.66 million ($3.35) -1.81

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WISeKey International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ooma has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Ooma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure (PKI), which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service (SaaS), including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG has strategic partnership agreements with Turing Crypto GmbH to offer a suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region; and CasperLabs Networks AG to provide a marketplace on the Casper Network for buying and selling non-fungible tokens, including artwork and luxury goods. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

