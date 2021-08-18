WOM Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $10.94 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $10.94 million and $265,336.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.55 or 0.00851599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00103731 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

