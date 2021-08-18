Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Down 14% This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $363,538.58 and $76,910.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.56 or 0.06736242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $641.92 or 0.01419806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.00378840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00141462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.37 or 0.00567036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00345129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00311783 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

