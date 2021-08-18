Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,431 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.