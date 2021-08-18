Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.12. 8,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,460. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

