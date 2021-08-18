Wootrade (WOO) Hits Market Capitalization of $335.88 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Wootrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wootrade has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Wootrade has a total market cap of $335.88 million and $48.59 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.07 or 0.00846122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00103487 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 486,400,286 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

