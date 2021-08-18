Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $953.50

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 953.50 ($12.46) and last traded at GBX 953.50 ($12.46), with a volume of 183514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 943 ($12.32).

A number of research firms have recently commented on WKP. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 864.96. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -7.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a GBX 17.75 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.19%.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total value of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54). Also, insider Duncan Owen acquired 5,560 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

