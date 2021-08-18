Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

