WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Cap of $3.10 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.01 or 0.00019814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $421,615.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00130749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00149515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,502.64 or 1.00073948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.42 or 0.00891631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

