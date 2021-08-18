Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.08 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $401.01 or 0.00892731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00149230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,938.43 or 1.00043472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.09 or 0.06752360 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,256,930 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.