Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Cap Hits $930,554.51 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $930,554.51 and $2,003.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $484.41 or 0.01081057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00133083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00151054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.70 or 0.99717972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00886580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.42 or 0.06817293 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

