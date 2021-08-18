Wrapped NXM Price Tops $71.61 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $71.61 or 0.00161179 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $120.08 million and $22.43 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.59 or 0.00843172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00047747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00103656 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

