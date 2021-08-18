Xebec Adsorption Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

TSE:XBC opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.01. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$436.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

