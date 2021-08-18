Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading Up 4.9%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.99. Approximately 102,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,020,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

