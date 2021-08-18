Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Short Interest Update

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.6 days.

OTCMKTS:XROLF opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. Xero has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40.

About Xero

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

