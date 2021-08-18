Xilinx (XLNX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX):

8/3/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $135.00 to $143.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $143.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

