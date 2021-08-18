Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,004,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 22,203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,189.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

