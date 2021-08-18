Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,004,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 22,203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,189.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.